Walking on the wild side pays dividends

A five-mile walk through pouring rain paid off in more ways than one for a gang of young wildlife fans.

Members of Tayvallich Wildlife Club, some still of pre-school age, trekked from Keills to Tayvallich on Saturday June 11 in a bid to raise money for an educational camping trip to the Treshnish Isles in July.

The sponsored walk raised £836, but the highlight was some osprey spotting along the way.

One of the organisers Lisa Brigg said: ‘It was an incredibly wet walk, but they were all absolute stars and spirits remained surprisingly high throughout.

‘We honestly could not have done it without such amazing support from our wildlife club support crew: Morag and Norman Rea – who provided our osprey watch stop (yes, we really watched an osprey through their telescope!) plus lots of welcome encouragement along the way.

‘The fantastic amount raised means we have now successfully reached our fundraising goal for our trip to the Treshnish Isles next month and the children are over the moon.

‘And of course, huge thanks goes to all who sponsored them, we’re incredibly grateful and the children are excitedly looking forward to the trip.’