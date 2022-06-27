Tarbert and Lochgilphead both victorious in bowling finals
The ladies from Tarbert’s and Lochgilphead’s bowling clubs celebrated impressive wins on Saturday June 18 in the West Argyll finals.
Tarbert’s Catriona Wilkieson and Jean Johnstone triumphed in the pairs section while Fiona McLeod, Rose MacVicar and Liz Long from Lochgilphead Bowling Club won the triples. Anne Moore from Tarbert Bowling Club was closely beaten by Anne MacDougall from Oban Bowling Club in the singles.