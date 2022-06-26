Science Matters – New forecasts for global population levels

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The world population hit six billion in the year 2000, and was predicted to reach 9-10 billion by 2100.

But now this forecast has been revised – a new study predicts a peak in global population of 9.7 billion by 2064 and thereafter a decline to 8.8 by 2101 (1,2).

This would leave India as the only country with a population over a billion, and population declines of over 50 per cent in countries such as Spain, Japan and Thailand.

These calculations are based on model estimates of birth and death rates and migration patterns, but while death rates and migration patterns are subject to unforeseen events such as political upheavals, conflicts, natural disasters and global warming, future trends in birth rates are more predictable.

The scientists modelled total fertility rates (TFR), defined as the average number of children born to an individual female.

Where this figure is less than 2.1, the so-called replacement level, the population will shrink. But the model predicts global TFR to be just 1.66 by 2100 (1). So why this decline in population? And what are the consequences?

The main drivers for global TFR decline are female education and access to contraception, mostly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

In fact, the study predicts that if the United Nations meets its 2030 Sustainable Development Goal relating to reducing maternal mortality, access to reproductive health care and family planning, then the global population will shrink to 6.3 billion by 2100.

This will cause a decline in people of working age and an increase in the elderly, thereby having a major impact on global economies.

China may become the largest global economy by 2035, but with a predicted population decline of 48 per cent it will relinquish this position to the US by 2098.

There are several possible solutions to this problem without compromising the beneficial effects on female health.

Suggestions include incentives to increase TFR, replacing manual workforces with robotics and AI, and, for wealthier countries, increasing net migration of working-age adults.

Clearly it is important for governments to include these predictions in their medium- and long-term planning.

1. SE Vollset et al. Lancet 396, p1285, 2020.

2. I Abubakar. Lancet 396, p1134. 2020.