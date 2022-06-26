Ryan’s classical accordion finishes the season with style

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Review by Anne Beckett

Mid Argyll Arts Association’s final concert of the season on June 10 was a truly fantastic evening.

Ryan Corbett is a young classical accordionist of immense talent and the MAAA recognises that we were fortunate to hear him in Argyll before he achieves such fame we can no longer afford him!

In his final year at the Conservatoire in Glasgow, Ryan has already an impressive list of prestigious awards and concerts under his belt – and the programme he performed for us demonstrated just why.

The audience was amazed at just what versatility the classical accordion can achieve, and the very varied programme of pieces played for us were introduced with really interesting and knowledgeable comments.

Ryan arranges a lot of music for his own instrument and this does not leave him much time for compositions of his own, not as well as learning the music of so many other musicians. His repertoire is already extensive.

In the afternoon Ryan played for pupils in Lochgilphead High School. He was faced with questions about exam work, but said he really enjoyed himself. It was just unfortunate that Covid in Tarbert Academy meant the busload from there was unable too join the schools concert.

A number of people commented on Ryan’s special chair. When asked about this he explained, with his characteristic, quiet modesty, that it came from Japan as a special one-off order and has proved ideal for his comfort and the right support of his beautiful Italian accordion as it expands and contracts in playing.

It has been a difficult year for all during Covid, and the MAAA has had many problems adjusting concerts around the necessary restrictions, always trying to keep people safe and musicians supported.

Our appreciative audiences have been most encouraging and patient throughout.

We look forward optimistically to the next season of great concerts starting in September.