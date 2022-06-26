Performers sought for Argyll’s music showcase

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A prestigious showcase for Argyll’s musical talent has again thrown open its doors to a broad spectrum of performers.

The MOJO celebration of original music is offering the chance for musicians to take to the stage at its now legendary event at Craignish village hall on Saturday October 15.

Now in its fifth outing, MOJO welcomes soloists and bands in all genres of music – everything from rap, grunge, folk and country to rock, pop, blues, traditional, indie and everything in-between.

As in previous years, a large number of hopefuls are expected to apply for the opportunity, with the five or six successful performers being chosen following the submissions closing date of Saturday July 30.

The criteria for entrants are: you must be from or have links to Argyll; you play your own original music (no covers); you can play at least 30 to 40 minutes of your own material. Also, all entrants must be aged over 16.

Previous MOJO performers can re-enter, provided it is with new material.

To apply for a chance to play musicians should send a short description of their music and a demo on soundcloud, YouTube, video, EP or similar to MOJO organisers via Facebook messenger.

Mojo organiser Dan Griffiths said: ‘Last year’s event was again an unforgettable night of great lively local talent even with Covid restrictions in place.

‘Everyone created such a positive, enjoyable atmosphere and the turnout was good too. If you are an original musician, we would love to hear your music so please get in touch.’

For more information visit the MOJO Argyll Facebook page or contact Dan on 01880 739216.