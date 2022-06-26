Letters to the editor – June 24, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead’s Jubilee

Sir,

Having read The Argyllshire Advertiser of Friday June 10 I wish to say how disappointed I was that Lochgilphead did not do anything to celebrate HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It was a great let down.

Surely the community council could have arranged something? There wasn’t even a flag on the flagpole. Pretty awful!

With the town having lots of good bakers, I’m sure there would have been no shortage of food.

This has been my home all my life, although I worked away from here and I really feel quite disgusted. You don’t need to be a royalist to enjoy a good party and have a ‘get-together’.

According to the Argyllshire Advertiser, nearly everywhere else had a party.

Hope we can do better next time there is a reason to have a party.

Miss F Fleming, Sheilean, Lorne Terrace, Lochgilphead,

Blame game

Sir,

I write to respond to comments made by Jenni Minto MSP in her letter entitled ‘Fuel prices injustice’ on June 10.

It is incredibly disingenuous of Jenni Minto to blame the current rise in energy prices on the UK Government, given this is a crisis facing countries across the world.

We know that there is a record rise in global energy prices which was provoked by surging demand after the pandemic as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which in turn has put pressures on living costs.

In response to this, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a series of financial support packages to help households, including a £400 reduction on energy bills, rising to £650 for low-income households.

In addition, he announced an additional £300 extra for pensioners on top of the existing Winter Fuel Payment.

The SNP have a record high budget, and they could provide extra support to households if they wanted to. Instead, they have allocated £20 million towards a second independence referendum, showing how out of touch they are during the current crisis.

Donald Cameron MSP, MSP for Highlands and Islands Region, Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

Prioritising the Rest

Sir,

I am so delighted that the leader of the council has taken Councillor Donald Kelly’s and my suggestion to get all the councillors of Argyll and Bute council to get together and advocate for a resolution for the Rest and be Thankful.

It is long awaited and I hope our representatives on COSLA will at last advocate on our behalf; something they should have done long, long ago.

In fact the leader Councillor Currie should have pushed for this a long time ago and he should be ashamed it has taken 10 years for him to deem it a priority for all of us in Argyll who have suffered so much.

Councillor Dougie Philand, Mid Argyll ward

Plastics consultation

Sir,

Material consumption and waste are the primary drivers of nearly every environmental problem we currently face, from water scarcity to habitat and species loss.

Around 75 per cent of Scotland’s carbon footprint is caused by the production, consumption, and all too often waste, of goods, and services.

In Scotland we use on average 18.4 tonnes of resources per person, well above the 6-8 tonnes per person considered to be sustainable.

Cutting our material consumption is therefore one of the most important ways that we can all limit our impact on the environment.

Plastic waste, much of it single-use, is not only wasteful but generates litter that is hugely damaging for our oceans, rivers and ecosystems.

Every year, hundreds of millions of pieces of single-use plastic are wasted in this country. They litter our coasts, pollute our oceans and contribute to the climate emergency.

That is why, as part of our target to reach net-zero by 2045 and tackle the nature crisis, the Scottish Government is taking action to reduce the environmental impact of single-use plastic products and move to a more circular economy.

This call for evidence will help facilitate the move to a more circular economy by providing an evidence base which will inform policy development on how to reduce consumption of single-use food containers.

It will also be used to gather evidence on other single-use items used in Scotland to aid future decision making on actions that could be taken to reduce the impact they have on the Scottish environment.

This is the first step in a comprehensive process to determine future policy decisions that will include further stakeholder engagement and public consultation.

To respond to this call for evidence use the link https://consult.gov.scot/environment-forestry/single-use-items/

Please note this consultation will close on Thursday June 30.

Scottish Government spokesperson by email