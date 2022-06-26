Heritage apprenticeships create job opportunities

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A new apprenticeship and training scheme will create jobs for young people in Argyll’s cultural heritage sector.

In the hope of attracting a new generation to work for museums and archives the scheme, being launched by the Culture, Heritage and Arts Assembly, Argyll and Isles (CHARTS), is particularly being aimed to engage people who have little access to further education and employment.

Entitled Argyll Aspires, the project will support young people in Argyll through a heritage apprenticeship scheme offering opportunities for young people so they can live and work in the region.

The project offers opportunities to care for collections, curate displays, promote heritage and assist researchers.

CHARTS spokesperson James Coutts said: ‘The three entry-level positions include a museum and galleries practice modern apprentice at Dunollie Museum, Castle and Grounds; a cultural venue operations modern apprentice at Auchindrain Historic Township and an Archival Trainee at Argyll Estates.

‘Each heritage organisation will bring young people into their sites, helping them to develop skills and understand the employment opportunities available in heritage.

‘Lasting longer than traditional work experience placements, these 12-month or longer placements will help young people to grow in confidence and to learn new skills.’

In addition to the three work placements, Argyll Aspires will create an exhibition at a public venue on the Isle of Bute, based on the collections of The Argyll Collection and curated by secondary school pupils from Rothesay Academy.

The exhibition will provide school pupils with access to heritage professionals and produce a learning resource which other children throughout the area can benefit from.

Vice-Chair of CHARTS Seymour Adams added: ‘We are delighted to offer paid apprenticeships across the region over the next 18 months.

‘Argyll Aspires will not only support young people to build skills and confidence towards employability – the project also supports vital heritage venues to thrive.’