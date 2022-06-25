GMA defend hard, but Oban take the win

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It was a busy day in the Mowi Premiership on Saturday June 18 with wins for Kyles Athletic and Oban Camanachd.

South shinty

Mowi Premiership

Oban Camanachd 3 Glasgow Mid Argyll 0

Oban Camanachd beat Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup finalists Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-0 at Mossfield.

Oban Camanachd were missing Daniel Sloss, Blair MacFarlane, Ross Campbell and David Cameron, but Daniel Cameron and Scott MacMillan returned to the side.

The hosts opened with the wind in their favour and took the lead after 10 minutes.

Scott Robertson sent the ball down the wing to Louie MacFarlane, relieved of his defensive duties to start at full forward with Daniel Madej, and he ran out to gather possession.

Daniel MacVicar met MacFarlane’s cross, just to the left of centre, and he had time for a full swing which sent the ball chest high past a helpless keeper.

Oban Camanachd doubled their lead on 26 minutes. Daniel Cameron’s ball into the goal area invited Daniel Madej and Louie MacFarlane to battle for possession with their markers.

When the ball broke, Connor Howe called for it and Daniel Madej left it for his strike partner to run onto and score.

GMA defended well for the remainder of the half with Ryan Harrison and John Don MacKenzie effective.

The next goal was always going to be important and Louie MacFarlane clinched victory on 68 minutes.

The excellent Daniel MacVicar came deep to gather the ball wide on the right and he spun his marker before running at the GMA defence, to the edge of the box, where he squared the ball to Louie MacFarlane who fired low into the net.

Innes Jackson came on for the final 15 minutes and almost scored with a rasping shot which went just over the bar.

Gregor MacDonald, aged 18, came on to play his second game for the seniors, while Oban Camanachd gave one of their promising youngsters, 14-year-old Matthew Sloss his first team debut during the closing stages of the game.

GMA manager Alan MacRae has a couple of fresh worries ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup final against Kyles Athletic at Peterson Park as defender Ryan Harrison and forward Ally McKerracher both went off with hamstring injuries.

Harrison’s tightening of the hamstring may just have been caught in time, but McKerracher looked in some discomfort when he left the field near the end of the game and must be a major doubt for south shinty’s showpiece game.

Speaking after the game, Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: ‘We knew it would be a tough game as it always is against GMA but we had the majority of the first half with the wind.

‘We needed the third goal to be sure and we had some very good performances. Daniel MacVicar was the best player on the park. Daniel Cameron was superb at the back whilst Scott MacMillan, Malcolm Clark and Evan MacLellan in midfield kept winning possession and playing the balls up the side.

‘GMA are a much better side than their league position suggests and they forced Cammy Sutherland into two or three good saves.’

Oban Camanachd welcome Fort William to Mossfield this Saturday in the Mowi Premiership.

Gareth Evans added: ‘Last Saturday against GMA was one of our best performances of the season, everyone chipped in, and we want more of the same against Fort William.’

Kyles Athletic 4 Fort William 2

Roddy MacDonald’s second half double gave Kyles Athletic a 4-2 win against Fort William at Tighnabruaich.

Kyles broke the deadlock through Robbie MacLeod on 17 minutes but Victor Smith found the net on 31 minutes to make it 1-1.

It was Robbie MacLeod again for Kyles on 33 minutes before Bryan Simpson made it 2-2 on 42 minutes.

Roddy MacDonald, as he has often done, pulled Kyles through with goals on 62 and 78 minutes.

Mowi National Division

Inveraray 1 Beauly 3

Title hopefuls Inveraray and Beauly met in a 3pm throw-up at the Winterton and it was the league leaders who returned home with both points after coming from behind to win 3-1.

Inveraray got off to a great start with Campbell Watt scoring on four minutes.

They only stayed in front for five minutes though before David MacLean brought Beauly level.

Robbie Brindle scored the goals that made the difference on 25 and 35 minutes to make it 3-1.

There was no scoring in the second half and the win means Beauly go seven points clear at the top of the table, although they have played more games than their rivals.

Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup – quarter finals

Inveraray 2 Glasgow Mid Argyll 4, after extra time

It took extra time to separate the Inveraray and Glasgow Mid Argyll seconds at the Winterton.

Inveraray took the lead in this noon throw-up through Ewan Donnan on 10 minutes.

Former Lochcarron player Matthew Young equalised for GMA on 25 minutes, but John MacKenzie put Inveraray back in front three minutes before half-time.

And that is the way it stayed until three minutes from time when Matthew Young got his second to make it 2-2.

Referee Craig Scott took the tie into extra time and GMA’s Matthew Young completed his hat-trick on 96 minutes.

There was a strong Lochcarron flavour to the Glasgow side’s win against their lower league opponents as another of their former payers, Ross Brown, made it 4-2 a couple of minutes later.

Mowi South Division 2

Oban Celtic 3 Kilmory 4

The game between the Oban Celtic second team and Kilmory at Ganavan was brought forward 24 hours to Friday June 17 with a 7pm throw-up.

Oban Celtic started well so when Kilmory took the lead through Alex Cunningham on seven minutes, it was against the run of play.

Keegan MacPhee equalised on 12 minutes, but Alex Cunningham completed his hat-trick with goals on 20 and 64 minutes with Sandy Leiper making it 4-1, also on 64 minutes.

The Oban side fought back, however, with Joe MacVicar on 71 minutes and a second from Keegan MacPhee on 86 minutes making the final score 4-3.

Had it not been for some great goalkeeping from Steven Gilmour in the Kilmory goal, Oban Celtic might have taken something from the match.

The win takes Kilmory to second in the division.

Strachur-Dunoon 2 Ardnamurchan 4

Ardnamurchan stay top of the league after beating Strachur-Dunoon 4-2 at Strachur Sports Centre.

Ardnamurchan led though Alan Paterson’s own goal on nine minutes but Connor MacIntyre drew Strachur-Dunoon level on 29 minutes and it stayed that way until the break.

The second half was only a minute old when Hamish Kennedy put the visitors back in front and Kris MacKenzie made it 3-1 on 83 minutes.

Goals in the final minute from Calum Ruairidh Foxley and another from Connor MacIntyre made the final score 4-2.

WCA round up

Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup – quarter finals

Glasgow Mid Argyll 2 Lochaber 0

Glasgow Mid Argyll beat Lochaber 2-0 in their 3pm throw-up at Yoker.

Kirsty Rodger and Kirsty Gray scored their goals.

Mowi Challenge Cup

Glasgow Mid Argyll B 2 Glengarry 4

Glengarry grabbed their place in the next round with a 4-2 victory at Glasgow Mid Argyll B in their 1pm throw-up at Yoker.

Joan Nicholson scored both GMA goals but Isla Mackay’s hat-trick and Emily Gordon’s strike sent Glengarry through.