Argyllshire Advertiser Leader Column – June 24, 2022

Inflation in the UK has hit its highest point in 40 years as food and energy prices soar.

This latest rise in the cost of living has been driven by increases in the price of bread, cereals and meat, while household energy costs have jumped by £700 a year.

Charities have told us this week that they are seeing an unprecedented number of families turning to food banks in a bid to keep food on the table when incomes are unable to keep up with escalating expenses.

The people of Mid Argyll have always put their hands in their pockets when others are in need and the area has an extraordinary army of volunteers who give their time in the aid of others.

But few of these people will not be feeling the squeeze themselves.

Yet, still we are reporting great stories of local householders throwing open their doors to families fleeing conflict, successful sponsored events and huge generosity to crowdfunding campaigns.

It remains incredibly heartening that this selfless service to our communities persists whether through pandemic, global tensions or this latest cost of living crisis.