West Loch Shores Ladies’ Open
The ladies of Tarbert Golf Club held their annual Open Golf competition on Sunday June 19.
On a bright and sunny day competitors from Arran, Dunaverty, Kames, Lochgilphead and Taynuilt participated, together with visitors from Callender and Gifford at the event sponsored by West Loch Shores.
Sheena Ferguson of Tarbert was the early clubhouse leader with a score of 40 stableford points, but this was bettered later in the day by two women from Lochgilphead, Kirsty Flanagan and Jane Hepburn, who each scored an impressive 44 points.
An enjoyable and successful day ended with the prizegiving, and particular thanks to Peter Sinclair and Andrew Henderson for their clubhouse and IT assistance.
Full results:
Stableford-West Loch Shores Trophy Winner: 1 Kirsty Flanagan, 44 points; 2 Brenda Millar, 38 points; 3 Georgie Dixon, 35 points. Scratch: 1 Jane Hepburn, 44 points; 2 Sheena Ferguson, 40 points; 3 Sheila Gray, 34 points.
Longest drive – Eilidh Flanagan; Nearest the pin – Ann May
Tarbert Golf Club’s Gents’ Harbour Gallery Open is on this Sunday June 26 – times can be booked via the SGU App.