‘Torturous’ pylon works noise damaging Tarbert man’s health

A Tarbert resident who claims he has been made ill by months of noisy construction work around his home has staged a blockade of the site’s access road.

On Friday June 17 Ray Naughton parked his pick-up truck across the access road entrance for the construction of new pylons between West Loch Tarbert and Loch Fyne, saying he had reached the end of his tether.

While staging the protest Mr Naughton said: ‘I am blocking the site entrance on the Kilberry Road.

‘I shall not be leaving until a noise abatement order has been issued or a court order is in place to have me removed, which I will be appealing on the grounds that I have been driven from my home for a third time by the same statutory nuisance that I have complained about to Argyll and Bute Council 35 times since November 2021 quoting the Environmental Protection Act 1990.’

The work that began in October last year involves breaking rock in preparation for the installation of temporary access tracks to support the construction of the replacement Inveraray-Crossaig overhead electricity transmission line.

A spokesperson for SSEN Transmission told the Argyllshire Advertiser in December that the work to complete the tracks would be finished in March, however, Mr Naughton said that the access tracks are not yet complete and that the noise from the rock-breaking work is unbearable.

He said: ‘This isn’t sustainable, I suffer with a chronic illness and have had to seek local medical help for noise-induced stress.

‘I’m widowed 12 years after my wife died of a long-term illness, I brought up four children alone and saw they all started successfully in life; do I not deserve a break?’

Mr Naughton’s numerous complaints to Argyll and Bute Council centre around his claim that, despite being one of the closest properties to the site no consultation, no notification or mitigation measures were ever raised in connection with his home, Mullach Glas.

In a letter to council development manager Peter Bain, Mr Naughton wrote: ‘Eighty-nine properties within a 500m buffer zone of the project line were flagged and assessed by residential visits by experienced chartered surveyors. All were given a rating for construction impact and operational impact.

‘Two properties were rated major impact, as being close to two pylon towers and were allowed mitigation measures within the contract but Mullach Glas does not appear on the list of the affected properties and was not assessed, despite being one of the worst affected in both construction and operational phases.’

When The Argyllshire Advertiser asked Argyll and Bute Council for a response to Mr Naughton’s complaints a spokesperson replied: ‘Our environmental health team is investigating the matter.’

SSEN Transmission was also contacted regarding Mr Naughton’s concerns.

A spokesperson for the company said: ‘We remain committed to work with Mr Naughton to mitigate the impacts of our works on his property.

‘In December last year, we proposed undertaking detailed noise monitoring at his property to help inform potential mitigations and have also offered to install acoustic fencing at his property to help reduce any noise impacts associated with the construction of access tracks in the local area.

‘Our contractor has also installed an acoustic shroud on the rock breaking machinery to lessen its impact. We would encourage Mr Naughton to consider the additional mitigations we have proposed which we hope to discuss with him in person to try and bring the matter to a satisfactory resolution.’

Mr Naughton’s complaints are echoed by fellow Tarbert resident Jonathan Arnot who has lived and worked in the area for 40 years.

He said: ‘I have studied the effects of loud, low frequency noise and whole body vibration for more than 20 years.

‘There is a recognised process like the drip, drip of water torture whereby the person becomes more sensitive to the annoyance and more reactive to the source and the person controlling the perceived torture.

‘Along with my wife I have campaigned to raise local awareness of the pylon route in the Tarbert area. It is well within the power of both the contractor and SSEN to find simple solutions to cooperate with Mr Naughton such as taking the same weekends off both sides of the glen.

‘The fact is that relations between Mr Naughton and the contractor have deteriorated to the point that he now feels punished for complaining.’