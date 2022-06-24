Thought for the Week, June 24 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

I am confident that all of us have seen and have been affected by the cost of living rising faster than the average household income.

This is most clearly seen in the increase of our everyday essentials like fuel, energy, groceries, rent, insurance and water.

This increased cost touches many of us and negatively increases debt, anxiety and despair, as people find themselves unable to meet their family’s needs.

During these difficult times of despair, I believe it also provides an opportunity for people in our communities to come together and sacrificially love, serve and give to others who may be worse off than you.

In Mark 12 v 33, Jesus teaches on two important commandments and one of them is to love your neighbour as yourself.

We are taught that it is not about asking who our neighbour is, rather it is about our own willingness to be a loving neighbour who is available to serve and give to those who are in need.

Are your eyes and ears open to see and hear about those who are struggling?

Is your heart moved by compassion for the family in your neighbourhood who may be lacking the daily essentials?

In the book of Acts 4 v 32 – 35, we have the account of the early church believers who shared their possessions with neighbours who were in need, so that their daily needs were met.

I would like to encourage you this week to make an impact in someone else’s life by either loving them, serving them or helping to meet their daily needs.

Kindness costs nothing but its value is priceless.

‘It’s not doing something for someone else because they can’t, but because you can,’ said Andrew Iskander.

Pastor Ryan Taylor, Lochgilphead Baptist Church.