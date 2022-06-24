Lochgilphead hosts exciting Dalriada Summer Series finale

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Last weekend saw the final round of the Dalriada Summer Series hosted by Mid Argyll Rugby in Lochgilphead.

On a lovely summer’s day in between the showers, teams from Campbeltown, Lochgilphead, Oban, Taynuilt, Mull and Lochaber arrived to contest the final round of matches.

In the P4/5 competition only seven points separated the top five teams going into the final tournament.

On the day Mull came out on top of the games winning all four of their games to continue the massive improvement over the season.

Mid Argyll came into the last event with a three-point lead but lost a couple of games by the odd try to end up second equal with Mull for the series.

Oban were the top try scorers in the P4/5 age group scoring 124 tries over the series to finish in fourth.

Kintyre finished second on the day winning three of their games with some incredible tries being scored. This allowed them to leapfrog Mid Argyll and secure the top spot in the summer series.

At the end of the day one point separated the top three teams to show how tight the competition has been from week to week.

In the P6/7 competition Oban entered the final day with a strong lead and would have had to suffer a major collapse to not secure the series.

Oban won four games and drew one against Lochaber missing the top spot on the day by points difference. This secured the Summer Series for the Oban team and reflected the consistency they have shown all season, as well as being the top try scorers with 109 touch downs in total.

Lochaber secured top spot on the day and proved again what a tough team they are to play against.

Kintyre came in third place and would surely have been challenging for the title if they hadn’t missed the last couple of events.

Etive Vikings came in fourth position – also missing the last couple of events which affected their final standings.

All in all it was a fantastic series with some great mini rugby being played over the last few months. With the older players cycling out into secondary school after the summer the plan is to start running an Argyll schools competition after the holidays.

The Dalriada Autumn Series will start on Saturday August 27 again in Lochgilphead with an exciting new format to be trialled.