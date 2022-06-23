Police report – June 24, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Possession of drugs

At about 2pm on Saturday June 18 police officers stopped and searched a 20-year-old man on Blarbuie Road, Lochgilphead. He was allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of cannabis and was issued with a recorded police warning.

Motoring offences

Police stopped an HGV for a routine check on the A83 at Inverneill on Saturday June 18 at around 10.30am. The 47-year-old male driver was allegedly found to be driving without the required licence and insurance and there was found to be no tachograph fitted as required. The man was reported for the offences and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Careless driving

Police witnessed a vehicle making a careless manoeuvre on the A819 at Inveraray at about 5.30pm on Wednesday June 15. The 39-year-old male driver was issued with a road traffic warning in relation to careless driving.

Mountain bike theft

Between midday on June 5 and 6 a black Forme mountain bike was stolen from a garden on Seaside Park in Ardrishaig. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555.