Championship race intensifies at Argyll Rally

The KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship returns to Dunoon for the Argyll Rally this weekend June 24 and 25.

Leading the huge entry of 140 crews, Freddie Milne and Patrick Walsh were top SRC crew one year ago with a drive that made everyone sit up and take notice.

But 2022 has not been the best year so far for the Fiesta team and hopefully they can bounce back in Argyll.

The 5 Star Vehicle Deliveries Subaru Cup will be a four-way fight between new points leader Mike Moates, Jordan Anderson, Martin Crombie and Orrin McDonnell.

Five Moates Offshore Junior competitors will also take the start. Championship leader Robert Proudlock has had both speed and consistency, Nikki Addison and Rachel Matheson have been equally consistent ahead of Meghan O’Kane.

Unluckiest in the junior ranks, Justin Gunning has shown great pace but two offs in two events mean he needs to bounce back with a solid result in Argyll.

Finally, the wildcard for Argyll, Scott Gourlay is making his SRC driving debut in his own 205. He has Tarmac experience and could ruin a few people’s days.

Nikki and Meghan are also embroiled in the ladies’ championship battle.

Aileen Forrest’s Evo 9 heads the standings after a star drive performance at the Jim Clark event. Meghan took second from Nikki in third.

The fourth protagonist in this battle, Ashleigh Morris, took the Snowman win but hasn’t had the luck since.

A retirement on the Speyside track was followed by fourth at the Jim Clark race after a time-consuming puncture.