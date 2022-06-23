Announcements – June 24, 2022

BIRTH

MACLEAN – Charles and Morven would like to announce the birth of their wee mermaid baby, Katie-Morag on May 13, 2022. Lovingly delivered by Aunty Helen. A perfect wee sister for Siobhan and Seonaid.

ENGAGEMENT

RONALD – SPARKES – Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Jamie, eldest son of Sandy and Ailsa, Kilmashenachan Farm, Southend and Laura, daughter of Paul and Eileen Sparkes, Partick, Glasgow.

DEATHS

CAMERON – Peacefully at home on Sunday, June 19, 2022 after a short illness Colin Sinclair, dearest husband of Sylvia, and beloved father to Mairi. A dear son of Donald and the late Agnes Mary, a dear brother to Sandra and much loved brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. The funeral service will be held in Strachur Memorial Hall on Wednesday, June 29 at 11am and thereafter to Strachur Cemetery, to which all are respectfully invited.

GAULD – On June 10, 2022, suddenly at home, John Edward Gauld, former postman, in his 63rd year, dear father of Nikki and Andrew, stepdad of Leona, adored Papa of Megan, Keira and Aimee, beloved son of the late Bobby and Greta Gauld and much loved brother of Glynis, Bobby and Margaret. Funeral service at Lochgilphead Parish Church today Friday, June 24, at 12noon, followed by a private cremation at Cardross Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

GRAHAM – On June 17, 2022, suddenly at home, Angus Graham formerly of Stronachullin Farm, in his 89th year, beloved son of the late Donald and Christina Graham, dearly loved brother of the late Cathie Cameron and a much loved cousin of all the family and a dear friend and neighbour. Funeral service at Ardrishaig Parish Church on Monday, June 27, at 11am, interment thereafter at Achnabreac Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Erskine Hospital.

RENNIE – Anne (née Campbell). Peacefully at home on Sunset farm, South Africa, on 17 June 2022, Anne aged 93, widow of Ian Rennie and mother of Marion, Vicky, Emma and the late Susan and Alick. Fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends, including those made when at Carskiey, over many years of her full and active life. Memorial service at Pevensey Place, South Africa on June 23, 2022. Donations, if desired, to her chosen charity Pevensey Place where Anne spent much time assisting the staff and residents. http://pevenseyplace.co.za/

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

HARPER – Catherine. Stephen, Hannah and Joseph wish to acknowledge and thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues both past and present who joined us at St. Margaret’s Church and thereafter at ‘Cnoc An Teallaidh’ to bid farewell to Catherine and to celebrate her wonderful life. Our gratitude is owed to the wider Mid Argyll Community including current and former pupils and to the parents thereof whose condolences and fond affection for Catherine as expressed by way of sympathy within both card and kind comment will prove to be a source of great comfort now and in the years ahead. We thank those who facilitated family to host our bespoke memorial to Catherine at ‘Cnoc An Teallaidh’ and who donated their service. Most notably, we are indebted to Amanda Hampton for support in promoting and staging the event; Celebrant Annie Loughlin; Jacquelyn Condie on behalf of the local teaching profession; Iain and Jess Malcolm for sponsoring a fine floral tribute; Graham Ross for remedial carpentry; Mark and Helen Hampton for logistical support and hospitality; Wilma at Archway Arts; Mid Argyll Rugby Club for the use of club pavilions and our road crew, David Sutherland, Chris and Theo Maddox. Last but not least, we acknowledge all who gifted cakes and assorted produce and thus ensured that we would not go hungry in the aftermath of Catherine’s passing. We pay tribute to our exceptional Community Nursing Team and to Macmillan Nurse Colette who acted to ensure that Catherine remained at home as she wished. We must also thank Lucy’s of Ardfern who catered for us at ‘Cnoc An Teallaidh’ and for delicious purvey; Father Henry of St. Margaret’s and Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for attentive and compassionate service. A retiral collection will be shared by Tayvallich and Glassary Primary Schools where it is hoped that fruit trees will be nurtured in memory of Catherine. A donation will also be made to Macmillan Nursing Services Mid Argyll.

IN MEMORIAMS

COPE – In loving memory of Doug, who passed away June 29, 2017.

Sadly missed, always in my thoughts.

– Jan.

MCMILLAN – Treasured memories of Margaret, a loving wife, mum and granny, who passed away on June 29, 2020.

Remembering you is easy,

We do it every day,

Missing you is heartache,

That never goes away.

– Love Iain, Iain, Gary and families xxxx

MCMILLAN – Treasured memories of our beautiful sister and auntie Margaret, who passed away on June 29, 2020.

Today and tomorrow our whole life through,

We will always love and miss you.

– Jessie, Maureen, Nicola, Kerry and wee Emma xxxxx

REID – In loving memory of John, who passed away June 25, 2021.

Loved, missed and remembered every day.

– Moira, Iain, Mary and family.

SMYLIE – In loving memory of Douglas Smylie, who passed away June 22, 2021.

Sadly missed along life’s way

Quietly remembered every day

No longer in our lives to share

But in our hearts you’re always there.

– Your loving wife Alma and family.