A warm Argyll welcome sought for French dancers

Lochgilphead households with a penchant for all things French are being sought to accommodate performers at the town’s Celtic and Pictish Festival.

Eight members of a Breton Celtic dance group will be taking part in the annual festival which returns in August to Mid Argyll after two years of Covid cancellations.

Festival organiser Brian MacLennan explained the reason behind his appeal for welcoming homes for the performers.

‘One of the things I’m really needing to sort out soon for the festival is to find host families for eight of our Breton Celtic dance group who will be joining us from France to perform at the festival,’ he said.

‘It would take a significant part of festival funding away if we had to book hotel rooms and, as funding is already a challenge, we would prefer to find some local homes to help us.

‘Our French visitors are also very keen to sample as much of Scottish life as possible and would be happy to be hosted in homes instead of a hotel.

‘I’m looking for some, preferably French-speaking, households to host them for two nights on Friday August 5 and Saturday August 6.’

This will be the fifth running of the festival which has grown from around 50 to 60 visitors in the first year to more than 500 in 2019, the last time it was held, and has become an important date in the community diary.

Brian added: ‘This year, as well as our usual re-enactments and living history displays, we will be joined by Kilmartin Museum, Celtic Storm Irish Dancers and Meskajou Breton dancers. Also, in celebration of 2022 being Scotland’s Year of Stories, Patsy Dyer and Bob Pegg, two celebrated storytellers, will be joining us.

‘We also work closely with the community and various groups and will have contributions from the MS Centre, Mid Argyll Youth Development Services and Lochgilphead Primary School. The event is completely free to attend as we want to ensure the maximum social inclusion.’