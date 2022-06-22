Colin Cameron
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Colin Cameron, editor of The Oban Times’ sister paper The Argyllshire Advertiser, has died following a short illness.
Oban Times group editor Susan Windram said: ‘Everyone at Wyvex Media was so saddened to hear of Colin’s passing and we will all miss his ready smile.
‘He was passionate about the Argyllshire Advertiser and always went the extra mile. He was a pleasure to work with and was well respected by his colleagues and the communities he served.
‘He will be very sadly missed. Our condolences go to his family and friends.’
A tribute to Colin will be printed in next week’s paper.
PIC
no_a25Colin01