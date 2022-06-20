Your pictures – June 17, 2022
The Waverley docked in Oban in the evening light.
Danna resident Martin Mellor was heading home on the CalMac ferry after a long weekend on Colonsay, when he caught this shot of the Waverley bathed in evening sunshine. The paddle steamer had just finished a long cruise from the Firth of Clyde, which included sailing through the Sound of Islay with a brief stop at Colonsay about half an hour before the CalMac ferry’s Scalasaig-Oban departure.