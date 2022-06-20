Sporting memories to tackle dementia

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Sports clubs, fans and players are being called on to help with a project that aims to tackle isolation and dementia.

Staff at the Lochgilphead MS centre are working with Sporting Memories Scotland on a scheme that prompts people to reminisce together about watching and playing sports.

A spokesperson for the MS centre said: ‘Our aim is to bring together older adults in the community and also to work with younger people through intergenerational projects.

‘This could be fans, former players and family members who could come along to the MS Centre and spend the evening reminiscing about past experiences playing sports.

‘To be able to do this we are looking for local sports clubs and organisations to get involved by providing any past information about their clubs through old photos, newspaper clippings, old equipment and stories and memories about their experiences within their club.’

It is hoped that, with support from the Mid Argyll community, that these sessions will run on a monthly basis.

Clubs interested in being involved can contact the MS Centre through its Facebook page.