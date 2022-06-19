Sheena’s victory sealed with a birdie

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert Golf Club held its annual competition for the Dickie’s Cup on Sunday June 12.

Wet and gusty weather resulted in challenging conditions for the competitors, but did not daunt the winner, Sheena Ferguson, who recorded a fabulous eight under par score.

Sheena crowned a day of great golf by chipping in for a birdie on the 18th hole.

Second was Helen Samborek, closely followed by Georgie Dickson in third.

The day before Sheena’s victory, Glenralloch saw the annual playing of the ‘wee Joe’ Memorial Shield take place in very blustery conditions which probably had a bearing on the poorer than normal turnout.

The event on Saturday June 11 was hosted by the MacFarlanes who put on a wonderful day and raised £520 for local charities in the process.

The winner on the day was Iain Johnstone jnr with 38 stableford points, second was Stuart McAlister on 37 and third was James B MacNeill on 34. Longest drive was Kenny MacFarlane and. Lowest to the pin, Iain Johnstone jnr.

On Sunday June 19 the ladies’ open, sponsored by West Loch Shores, takes place. Entry is via the usual app.

