Trophies galore for Tarbert at bowls final
Tarbert bowling club celebrated a successful day’s work on Saturday June 11 at the West Argyll finals.
Hosted by Lochgilphead bowling club, the finals saw the Tarbert team achieve an incredible haul of silverware across the categories.
The winner of the singles was John Mcalpine, while Nikki MacDougall and John Martin were victorious in the pairs.
The triples win went to Duncan MacGregor, Liam Sharpe and Blair Mackay, and
Adam Ronald, Callum Wilkieson, Stephen Campbell and Ian Clark were crowned winners of the fours.
The mixed pairs winners where Mhairi MacDougall and John Wilkieson.
Spokesperson for Tarbert bowling club Catriona Ailkieson said: ‘Well done to everyone who played and thank you very much to Lochgilphead bowling club for hosting a brilliant day.’
PIC
Tarbert bowling club took a great haul of silverware at the West Argyll finals.