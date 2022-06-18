Lochgilphead’s Louise is Scottish Tumbling Champion

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Lochgilphead High pupil has beaten off stiff competition to become Scottish Tumbling Champion.

On Sunday June 12 14-year-old Louise Pendreigh took the gold medal in the championships at Ravenscraig regional sports facility.

In an exciting final Louise came out on top of a high quality field, excelling over gymnasts from throughout Scotland in the club challenge level six up.

Representing Sapphire gymnastics club and competing in the 15-plus age group, as she will be turning 15 later this year, Louise performed a series of runs made up of flips, whips and aerial somersaults on a sprung tumbling track.

The S4 pupil has been attending gymnastics training since she was seven years old; first at Balfron gymnastics club, then at West Dunbartonshire and finally with Dynamite club before she moved to the Sapphire Gymnastics club three years ago.

Louise’s passion for gymnastics carried her through the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns, where the Zoom workouts and gymnastics challenges kept her strong and she emerged ready to compete in the 2021-22 season.

Louise said: ‘I am really proud to have achieved what I dreamt of, becoming a Scottish tumbling champion. I am now hanging up my leotard and retiring from gymnastics to concentrate on my schoolwork.

‘A big thank you to my family for taking me to Glasgow every weekend (apart from during lockdown) for training since 2015.

no_a24TumblingChamp01 Louise Pendreigh took gold and the Scottish Champion title on Sunday June 12.