Argyllshire Advertiser Leader Column – June 17, 2022

Years of dangerous landslides at the Rest and Be Thankful have cut Argyll off from the rest of the country, causing untold grief to businesses and residents alike.

Yet no solution has been forthcoming, let alone decided on.

This week, however, the people of Argyll were given a definitive decision – simply, that no decision will be made until 2023 at the earliest.

This, despite last year’s promise by Graeme Dey the (then) transport minister that a shovel-ready solution would be ready by the end of 2022.

New infrastructure priorities and huge budget shortfalls have yet again pushed the A83 to the back of the queue.

The campaign group set up to fight for a solution for this vital link believes that only loud and persistent voices from everyone impacted by the repeated closures and restrictions will bring change.

Empty promises and vague governmental statements have done nothing so far to remedy the critical and, frankly, life-threatening nature of Glen Croe’s unstable and threatened hillside. It is time to get spades in the ground.

For this, every one of us will need to make our voices heard and ensure that the traffic on the Rest finally gets to the front of the queue.