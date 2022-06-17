Thought for the Week, June 17 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

This month, the pathway down to Sanaigmore Beach on the island of Islay was carpeted with buttercups and daisies.

Their sheer strength of numbers and the resilience of these humble little flowers meant that being trampled underfoot made little difference to them.

The gospel of Matthew talks about flowers. The writer’s theme is about excessive worrying.

He says: ‘Why do you worry about clothes? Consider how the lilies of the field grow: they do not labour or spin.

‘Yet I tell you that not even Solomon in all his glory was adorned like one of these.’

Worrying can sometimes be counter-productive. My son used to say to me: ‘Dad, you worry too much about things.’

Younger people often have more perception than we give them credit for!

The five petals of the buttercup have remarkable shiny properties, and are able to reflect their yellow colour on to other surfaces.

Similarly, the little daisy is beautifully formed with its central flower-head being surrounded by a pattern of 15 to 30 tiny white petals. We usually do not take time to appreciate such tiny things in life.

On a visit to number 10 Downing Street, the former Chief Rabbi, Jonathan Sacks, was caught out when he was required to say Grace for a lunch event there.

The meal had not been served and his religion required that food must be present before Grace could be said.

The Rabbi spied some grapes adorning an ornament. The humble little grape saved the day. Grace could proceed.

So, we need to take time to value the little things in life and make a blessing over them, worry less and watch how things work out in the end.

David O McEwan, St Kiaran’s Scottish Episcopal Church.