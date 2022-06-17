Tayvallich teen helps out in Ghanaian children’s home

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Tayvallich teenager has begun work in a children’s home in Ghana after joining a project founded by Mother Teresa 35 years ago.

Iona Ross from Keills near Tayvallich is working at the New Life Children’s Centre in Kumasi in south central Ghana.

As part of a band of local and international volunteers Iona is assisting the project staff with healthcare, feeding and play.

To fund her participation in the project the 19-year-old has worked in an outdoor equipment store and sold clothes and other items online.

‘I’m so happy to be here,’ Iona said, from the volunteers’ accommodation in Kumasi. ‘I’m working mostly with the disabled children; it’s tiring but they are brilliant to work with and the whole project is a really good experience.’

The New Life Children’s Centre works with a large proportion of disabled children with specialist staff being assisted by volunteers who help with feeding during meal times and engage in activities that aim to promote both social and motor skills.

A spokesperson for the project explained: ‘Volunteers also tend to lend a hand to the local staff with simple chores, such as washing.

‘This helps to free up the staff members to spend their time providing more specialised care for the children and young adults.

‘Volunteers assist in a number of other capacities at the project too. Those with experience or a specific area of interest are encouraged to specialise.

‘Examples can include taking a lead in physical and speech therapy sessions.’