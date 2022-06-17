Rest and Be Thankful crisis must be prioritised despite spending cuts

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Campaigners have called for action at the highest level following a government announcement that no decision on the Rest and Be Thankful’s future will be made until some time in 2023.

The Scottish government’s national transport plan announced on June 8 included mention of Argyll’s vital road link, which has faced repeated closure due to landslides, but there was no sign of any decision about a long-term solution being imminent.

The report launched by Minister for Transport Jenny Gilruth MSP includes, as one of 70 priorities, the delivery of design and assessment work on medium- and long-term solutions to landslip risks at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

The report then states: ‘We expect to announce a preferred route option for the long-term solution during 2023.’

The transport plan was launched just a week after Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Economy Kate Forbes MSP announced that a £750 million reduction in the Scottish government’s capital grant for the next two years would put infrastructure projects at risk.

Ms Forbes said: ‘These changes risk undermining Scotland’s commitment to ensuring sufficient investment reaches our infrastructure priorities.

‘This reduction not only puts at risk the growth we wish to stimulate in the Scottish economy, but also risks disrupting the longer term investment certainty that we provided last year.’

Following the announcements RABT campaign group spokesperson John Gurr told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘The importance of a solution at the RABT is likely to drop from the government’s funding priorities without a concerted and persistent call for action from us all and this includes higher profile support from local government.

‘We are calling on all our newly elected local councillors, asking them to help raise this issue to the highest level within the council and press the Scottish Parliament for an earlier decision. We feel it is time to decide on an option and start putting spades in the ground.’

Mr Gurr’s comments were echoed by leader of Argyll and Bute Council Robin Currie, who has written to Ms Gilruth seeking assurances that the Rest and Be Thankful solution will remain unaffected by capital budget pressures and funding cuts.

Councillor Currie said: ‘Argyll and Bute depends on the A83 for virtually everything – it’s as simple as that. We have welcomed the Scottish Government’s commitment to finding a permanent solution. We have shared with it the very real concerns of our communities and the very urgent need for action. And, in light of the capital spending review, I am now asking for assurance that the plans for the Rest won’t be affected, won’t be delayed, and will remain a priority.

‘I am keen to meet with the transport minister to discuss not only the Rest, but the many other transport connectivity issues that matter so very much to Argyll and Bute in every possible aspect of life – personal, social, medical, and, of course, economy and business.

‘Despite a number of requests we were not able to meet prior to the elections in May, but I am hopeful that the minister will agree to a discussion with us soon.’

Mr Gurr explained why he and fellow residents and businesses in Argyll have become frustrated with the lack of progress in finding a solution to the landslides and subsequent road closures.

He said: ‘An A83 task force was set up in 2012 to provide a forum to help develop a solution to the crisis at the RABT when five options were published to provide a permanent solution to the crisis at the RABT. Last year Transport Scotland republished the same five options as if they were fresh ideas.

‘In 2021 the last transport minister, Graeme Dey, promised a shovel-ready solution by the end of 2022, but we are now faced with a decision in 2023 and no promise of funding.

‘We attended a number of meetings in March with Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth and were initially encouraged as she challenged Transport Scotland officials as to why a decision could not be made on a solution to the RABT more quickly, but two months later the decision has been pushed back to 2023.

‘We feel it is time that Jenny Gilruth, Scottish Government and Transport Scotland are honest with the people of Argyll; we have had vague promises and the same list of solutions for the past 10 years.

‘It is time to either decide on an option and tell us when it will be built, or tell us they do not have the money and there will be no new road in the foreseeable future.’