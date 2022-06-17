Police report – June 17, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Careless and inconsiderate driving

A teenaged driver’s car was seized by police after he was alleged to have been annoying residents by causing his blue Ford Fiesta to make excessive noise.

The incident happened at about 7pm on Saturday June 4 in Frederick Crescent in Port Ellen; the 18-year-old male driver was issued with an anti-social behaviour

order ticket and his car was seized.

Assault

A man and a woman were allegedly assaulted in Easfield Tarbert, and a television smashed, in an incidents at about 3am on Saturday June 11. at Easfield, Tarbert. Police arrested and charged a 35-year-old man and he was released to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court at a later date. A report was sent to the procurator fiscal.

Motoring offences

At about 6pm on Sunday June 12 a 54-year-old woman allegedly drove a Suzuki Vitara motor vehicle on the A83 at Ardcastle without a valid insurance policy or valid MOT certificate. Police seized the vehicle and the woman was cautioned and charged. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Theft

A grey Apple iPad Pro was stolen from a field near Main Street West in Inveraray between 4am and 11am on Wednesday June 8. Enquiries continue and police are

appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through

Crimestoppers on 0800 555.