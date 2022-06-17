Kilmory shinty jackpot is a roll-over
There were no winners in the Kilmory and Dunadd Camanachd Club’s weekly lottery, with £700 up for grabs. The numbers drawn on Monday June 13 were 8, 12 and 19.
Because there were no winners next week’s jackpot will rise to £800.
Tickets can be purchased at Danny’s ironmonger and garden centre in Lochgilphead.
You can also play online – simply go to www.clubforce.com then go to ‘find my club’ – type Kilmory & Dunadd, press search and the club logo will appear as a link.
If you would like your sports club lottery to feature each week in the Argyllshire Advertiser, email the results to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk as soon as possible after each draw is made, with details of how to enter.