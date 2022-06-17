Kilmory shinty jackpot is a roll-over

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

There were no winners in the Kilmory and Dunadd Camanachd Club’s weekly lottery, with £700 up for grabs. The numbers drawn on Monday June 13 were 8, 12 and 19.

Because there were no winners next week’s jackpot will rise to £800.

Tickets can be purchased at Danny’s ironmonger and garden centre in Lochgilphead.

You can also play online – simply go to www.clubforce.com then go to ‘find my club’ – type Kilmory & Dunadd, press search and the club logo will appear as a link.

If you would like your sports club lottery to feature each week in the Argyllshire Advertiser, email the results to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk as soon as possible after each draw is made, with details of how to enter.