Decisive score against Inveraray wins Oban semi-final place

Oban Camanachd and Kyles Athletic reached the Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-finals following the shinty action on Saturday June 11.

Artemis Macaulay Cup – quarter finals, south

Oban Camanachd 9 Inveraray 0

Almost everything Oban Camanachd touched turned to goals as they beat Inveraray 9-0 in their 12.30pm throw-up at Mossfield.

Visitors Inveraray travelled without former Oban Celtic player Ross MacMillan, while Lewis MacNicol, Allan MacDonald and player/manager Ruaraidh Graham made up their bench.

Scott McKillop returned to the Oban Camanachd defence where Louie MacFarlane continued following his fine performance against Kingussie a week earlier.

With Daniel Cameron unavailable, defender Daniel Sloss captained the side for the first time and got off to a good start by winning the toss and opting to play with the wind, allowing his side to build a sizable interval lead.

Oban Camanachd’s opener on 20 minutes was a candidate for goal of the match as Malcolm Clark’s ball from a short corner was fired into the opposite top corner of the net from a tight angle by Connor Howe.

Oban Camanachd hemmed Inveraray in and the impressive Connor Howe got his second on 29 minutes with Daniel Madej making it 3-0 a couple of minutes later before Connor Howe completed his hat-trick on 34 minutes.

The goals kept flowing as Ross Campbell made it 5-0 straight from the restart and Connor Howe got his fourth on 41 minutes to make it 6-0 at half-time.

Oban Camanachd introduced Innes Jackson and David Cameron at the break and the second half was just a minute old when Daniel MacVicar netted a seventh from close range.

Inveraray now had the elements and it was 10 minutes from time before Ross Campbell got his second and Connor Howe rounded off a wonderful individual display with his fifth goal of the afternoon a minute later to make it 9-0.

Inveraray keeper Scott MacLachlan made some fine saves including one from Ross Campbell’s thunderbolt as Oban Camanachd claimed their semi-final spot.

Speaking after the final whistle Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: ‘I asked the guys for more goals and we got them today. I’ve said for a while that someone was going to get it when we got it all together and it happened this afternoon.

‘The most pleasing thing was they were all really well worked goals. Their keeper Scott MacLachlan played well. He made some good saves, but couldn’t do anything about the goals we scored against him.

‘Connor Howe deserves a special mention too. That’s the best he has played for us.’

Oban Camanachd welcome Glasgow Mid Argyll to Mossfield this Saturday.

Kyles Athletic 4 Bute 3, after extra-time

Kyles Athletic had to twice come from behind during the regulation 90 minutes before eventually beating Bute 4-3 after extra-time at Tighnabruaich.

The first half ended goalless as Bute showed they were not overawed by their higher league opponents and, with a bit of luck, they might have been ahead at this stage.

They did go in front on 56 minutes when Scott Harvey scored but this prompted Kyles manager Robert Baxter to switch Roddy MacDonald from defence to attack with Callum Millar going in the opposite direction. This paid dividends on 62 minutes when Roddy MacDonald levelled.

Bute showed their mettle, however, by regaining the lead through Robin MacAlister on 75 minutes.

With just five minutes remaining, and a shock on the cards, Roddy Macdonald went on a run into the ‘D’ where he was upended and referee Alec MacVicar pointed to the spot. Ross MacRae did his usual efficient job to take the tie to extra time.

Extra time was just a minute old when Roddy MacDonald put Kyles ahead for the first time in the tie, only for Iain McDonald to make it 3-3 a couple of minutes later.

Another mazy run from Roddy MacDonald on 112 minutes made the difference as he completed his hat-trick with the goal of the game.

MacDonald waltzed through the Bute defence before scoring on the angle to send Kyles into the semi-finals where they will play Oban Camanachd.

The outcome was tough on Bute who matched their premiership opponents throughout.

Kyles Athletic manager Robert Baxter said: ‘It was a typical local derby with the young boys all up for it. We are pleased to win, but this was Bute’s cup final and they gave us a fright; well they certainly gave me a fright, and their future is bright if they keep this going.’

Mowi South Division 1

Glasgow Mid Argyll 4 Tayforth 0

There was a re-arranged meeting between Glasgow Mid Argyll (GMA) juniors and Tayforth at Peterson Park on Wednesday June 8.

Ross Brown continued his good scoring run when he gave GMA the lead on 11 minutes before completing his hat-trick with goals on 41 and 61 minutes.

Cailean MacInnes rounded off the scoring on 79 minutes to give GMA a 4-0 win which took them temporarily to the top of the table.

Ballachulish P Glasgow Mid Argyll P

The match between Ballachulish and Glasgow Mid Argyll juniors at Jubilee Park was postponed on Saturday morning because of an unplayable field.

Mowi South Division 2

Inveraray 3 Ardnamurchan 5

Ardnamurchan’s good season continues as they leap-frogged the Inveraray second team to top Mowi South Division 2, beating their rivals 5-3 at the Winterton.

Ardnamurchan started well and Neil Mellis scored on the angle to give them the lead on 10 minutes.

Ewan Donnan levelled on 21 minutes with his seventh goal of the season but Herbie Patterson netted on 34 minutes to put Ardnamurchan back ahead.

Inveraray’s Neil Campbell blasted home on 37 minutes making it 2-2 at the break.

A fine 54th minute strike from 14-year-old Kris MacKenzie on his debut and Murray MacGregor, with his first goal of the season on 61 minutes, put Ardnamurchan 4-2 up and although David Robertson cut the deficit on 77 minutes, Herbie Patterson got his second on 84 minutes to make it 5-3.

Kilmory 3 Strachur-Dunoon 0

Kilmory were 3-0 winners against Strachur-Dunoon at MacRae Park.

Liam Jackson on five minutes and Euan Gilmore on 37 minutes gave the hosts a 2-0 interval lead. Alex Cunningham added a third on the stroke of full-time.

WCA round-up

Most of the scheduled regional league matches took place on Sunday June 12.

Mowi South Division 2

Ardnamurchan B 11 Glasgow Mid Argyll B 0

Ardnamurchan B beat Glasgow Mid Argyll B 11-0 in their 2.30pm throw-up at Strontian.

Sally Patterson struck four times, with Hannah MacDonald grabbing a hat-trick. Roslyn Ritchie, Mya Carmichael, Aine O’Rua and a debut goal for Emma Mellis completed the scoring.

Dunadd 16 Uddingston 0

Dunadd won again, beating the newly-formed Uddingston 16-0.

Eilidh Cameron scored nine times with Grace Drummond adding another four goals. Anna Airlie, Alice Adair and Kyra Robertson’s first goal of the season made up their tally.