Vans and drivers needed for Mid Argyll’s Ukraine appeal

A group of hardworking volunteers in Mid Argyll is appealing for help with transport in order to continue its vital work providing aid to Ukrainians.

The Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine group has helped collect, pack and transport huge lorries loaded with aid, some of which has been taken directly into the war-torn country, while other donations have been gratefully received by displaced Ukrainians in Poland at schools and shelters there.

Since setting up in March the group has helped load and send two huge articulated lorries and five vans to Ukraine and Poland.

In all, approximately 3,500 boxes of essential humanitarian aid plus various other items have been distributed.

Spokesperson for the group Nikki Thompson said: ‘We couldn’t do this without the continued support of the local community who have behind us since the campaign was launched at the beginning of March.

‘Now we’re looking for local vans and drivers willing to transport Humanitarian Aid over to Poland and/or Ukraine from our distribution centre in Lochgilphead.

‘We’d love to keep it ‘local’ within the Mid Argyll and Kintyre areas. All route details, including ferry etc can be organised by our logistics team and the appeal will contribute towards the overall cost of the trip.

‘Ideally we would like to have two vans with two drivers per vehicle, travelling in convoy if possible. The more, the merrier.’

Anyone who think they might be able to help can contact the group via the Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine Facebook page.