Lochgilphead pupils briefed on aquaculture careers

A careers day at Lochgilphead’s joint campus has highlighted opportunities for young people in the fish-farming industry.

On Wednesday June 8 pupils met with people working in aquaculture to find out about farm-raised salmon and to discover what career options are open to them.

The day-long event was part of a new initiative by Salmon Scotland to develop the talent of the future.

The sector supports 500 jobs in Argyll and Bute, with many more in the supply chain, generating tens of millions of pounds for the local economy.

During the careers day, which was timed to coincide with the United Nations’ World Oceans Day 2022, pupils were presented with technology exhibitions, a powerboat tour, and the chance to try a variety of salmon dishes.

The event was organised by Salmon Scotland, its member companies and the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre in partnership with Developing the Young Workforce Argyll – part of the Scottish Government’s youth employment strategy to prepare young people for the world of work.

Employers which took part included The Scottish Salmon Company (SSC), Mowi, Scottish Sea Farms (SSF), Cooke Aquaculture Scotland, MSD Animal Health Aquaculture and AKVA group.

Chief executive of Salmon Scotland Tavish Scott said: ‘The farm-raised Scottish salmon sector is responsible for creating thousands of high-paid, skilled and rewarding jobs here in Argyll and Bute and right across the country.

‘We want to help the next generation of young people in Lochgilphead with their futures and talk to them about careers in salmon farming.

‘Our member companies are at the heart of Scotland’s coastal communities. In many places the salmon farm at the end of the road keeps the local community alive, the school open, and helps support many local businesses.

‘There are a huge number of different roles in aquaculture and we need young people, especially females, to join us in looking after our world-leading salmon as we feed not only Scotland but the wider world.’

Ann Devine, principal of Lochgilphead joint campus, said: ‘The aquaculture event signifies another development in the strong partnership established between Lochgilphead High School and the Scottish salmon farming sector.

‘The pupils will come away from the day having learned, engaged and had fun – but for some it could be the first stage in choosing a future career and for that we are indebted to salmon farmers and supply chain companies for their ongoing support.’