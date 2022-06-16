Extraordinary biodiversity found in Crinan Wood

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A new study has found Crinan Wood to have a remarkable level of biodiversity.

The three-day survey found that Crinan’s piece of Scotland’s endangered rainforest is home to hundreds of different types of lichen.

Carried out on behalf of the Woodland Trust Scotland, the study revealed that Crinan Wood boasts 245 different lichens.

On the back of this discovery the scientists who identified the species are planning to lead a free guided walk through the wood on Saturday June 18.

George Anderson of Woodland Trust Scotland said: ‘The most recent three-day survey by experts April Windle and John R Douglass turned up 176 different lichens. Taking account other surveys over the last 25 years the number goes up to 245.

‘This still only scratches the surface as there are plenty of nooks and crannies at the site not yet covered.

‘It really does illustrate the extraordinary biodiversity of Scotland’s rainforest, for so many to be found in this one 35-hectare site.

‘We are delighted that April is going to be running a guided walk at the wood, so if you want to find out how to tell your Norwegian specklebelly from your octopus suckers and lungworts, be sure to book your spot.’

Argyll provides the perfect conditions for Scotland’s rainforest to thrive.

High rainfall, relatively mild temperatures and clean air provide the perfect conditions for mosses, liverworts and lichens to thrive.

The sheer abundance and diversity of the species found in Scotland’s rainforest make this unique habitat internationally important. In fact, Scotland’s west coast has the best remaining sites in all of Europe.

Saturday’s event is free, but numbers are limited and booking is essential. The walk will last from 10am until noon and participants will need to be reasonably fit.

In the afternoon there will be an option to take part in some bracken trampling to help conservation of the wood.

Details can be found on the Woodland Trust website.