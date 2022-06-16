Announcemens – June 17, 2022

DEATHS

CATTERSON – Peacefully, at home 27 Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown on June 13, 2022, Alphonsa Margaret McGrory (Foncie) in her 93rd year, dearly beloved wife of the late Joe Catterson, much loved Mum of Eva, Raymond, Foncie, and Mark loving grandma of Hayley, Foncie, Kelsey, Quinn, Ronan and Finn and a loving great grandma. Foncie’s funeral will take place on Friday, June 17, 2022. The cortège will leave from St Kieran RC Church at 12.00 noon following a short prayer, we will travel along Argyll Street, Main Street and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You are welcome to attend the service at St Kieran’s Church and Kilkerran Cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Foncie along our route.

MACLEAN – Peter. Peacefully at Dalweem Care Home, Aberfeldy on Thursday, June 9 2022, Peter, dearly loved husband of the late Jean McMillan and father of Janet and Ruari, much loved grandpa and great-grandpa. Graveside service at Aberfeldy Cemetery on Thursday, June 13 at 1.30pm, to which all family are respectfully invited.

MCGOUGAN – Campbell of Argyll, Lanarkshire and Ross-shire. Husband to the late Netta, father to Myra, Neil and Christine, died peacefully on June 5, 2022 after a short illness at Redwoods Care Home, Alness at 92 years of age. A special thanks to care home staff who made his last years very comfortable. The funeral service will be at D. Chisholm & Sons Funeral Home, Huntly Street, Inverness at 11am on June 21, 2022. Family flowers only, Donations to Marie Curie may be given at the door.

TODD – After an illness borne bravely with her family by her side on June 9, 2022, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, Lorraine Todd née Rodgers, of 54 Highbank Park, Lochgilphead. Beloved wife of the late Geordie Todd, much loved Mum of Laura and George and much respected mother-in-law of Jamie and Christine. Adored Granny of Saffron, Rachel, Geordie, Rory and Stuart. A dearly loved sister, niece, aunt and cousin to all the extended family. A good neighbour and dear friend and former work colleague to many. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, today, Friday, June 17, 2022, at 12noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

DREGHORN – The family of the late Janette would like to thank everyone for their kind messages, cards, and flowers. Thanks to Rev S Fulcher for a lovely service and to TA Blair Funeral Directors for making all of the arrangements, and the Ardsheil Hotel for their hospitality. We would also like to thank Maggie Wilkieson, the Kintyre Community Nursing Team, Carr Gomm carers, and the staff of Campbeltown Hospital acute ward and Campbeltown GP Practice for the care and support they provided particularly over the last few months. We are grateful for the generous donations to the retiral collection which will go to the Kintyre Macmillan Nursing fund.

IN MEMORIAMS

BROWN – Neil, RIP, June 12,1992.

Forever in our hearts.

– Lesia, Natasia, Chantal and family.

HORN – In loving memory of our daughter, sister and auntie Amanda, died June 21, 2001.

Love you always Mandy.

– From Mum and Dad xx

Night night Mandy

Precious memories

– From Vivien, Russell, Joanna and Eilidh x

MACLENNAN – Treasured memories of our big brother Kevin, died June 21, 2010.

We will see you on the other side of the stars.

Simply the best x

– Love always, Lorne, Leone, Darren and Laurene xxxx