£90 million announced for Argyll’s Covid recovery

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Grants totalling £90million have been announced in a bid to help Argyll and Bute recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The UK and Scottish Government Covid grants will be administered by Argyll and Bute Council and will fund a programme of regeneration projects including the Conservation Area Regeneration Schemes (CARS) in Lochgilphead, Dunoon, Rothesay and Helensburgh.

In addition the funding will be used for town centre recovery plans including the Shop Local campaign and Shop Local Card to keep spending within Argyll and Bute.

External funding of £1.7 million will also be made available for regeneration projects in Kilmory, Port Ellen and Colonsay.

Policy Lead for Economy and Rural Growth Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘It has been an incredibly hard time for residents and businesses dealing with the impact of the pandemic and now with the cost of living crisis.

‘We are encouraged by positive signs of growth with new businesses emerging and an increase in employment levels across the area.

‘There has been a huge amount of delivery by the council and our partners including a range of community initiatives that are helping to transform Argyll and Bute and create new employment opportunities.

‘Working in partnership to deliver investment is critical to the long-term economic success of Argyll and Bute.’