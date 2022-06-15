District news – June 17, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Helensburgh

The return of Helensburgh’s Blue Light Disco has been planned for October as part of a Police Scotland project to tackle youth disorder in the town.

The event will include a talk on drugs from officers.

Inspector Roddy MacNeill said: ‘Police Scotland, in partnership with the Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) are arranging a disco in October at the MoD Drumfork Club at Churchill.

‘We are looking to have drug awareness talks included on the night as well as other inputs from partners.’

The inspector added: ‘Police Scotland, working with Live Argyll, MDP and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service will be assisting at a weekly midnight football league at Hermitage Academy from June to August to keep youths occupied and to provide an opportunity to engage with those attending in an informal setting.’

Dunoon

Dunoon Grammar School has won the Gaelic Education Award at this year’s Scottish Education Awards held in Glasgow on Wednesday June 8.

The award recognises early learning and childcare settings and schools that have developed a positive culture of continuous improvement in relation to Gaelic Medium and Gaelic Learner Education.

Head teacher at Dunoon Grammar David Mitchell said: ‘I am delighted that we have won this national award for our work in continuing to promote Gaelic education at Dunoon Grammar.

‘The staff and pupils have worked extremely hard to achieve this, so it was an absolute honour to be able to attend the ceremony with pupils from the school to collect our award.’

Dunoon Grammar is also in the running to become the World’s Best School after reaching the final 10 of The T4 Education World’s Best Schools Award for Community Collaboration.

Head Teacher David Mitchell made the announcement at a special ceremony in the school on Thursday June 9.

Dunoon Grammar is the only school in Scotland to reach this stage of the competition and they will now go head to head with another nine schools across the globe for the coveted title at the awards final in October.

The community collaboration prize recognises schools that have developed close partnerships within their community, and Dunoon has been shortlisted for its wide range of local, national and international projects.

Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education Councillor Yvonne McNeilly said: ‘Just when I think that Dunoon Grammar can’t get any better, it only goes and gets shortlisted for the Best School in the World. Wow – it’s not very often that I’m left speechless, but on this occasion I truly am.

‘I have witnessed first-hand the hard work carried out by the school in our local community, and it makes me extremely proud, not just in my capacity as policy lead and local councillor, but as a resident. The school is very much at the heart of our community and I know I speak on behalf of our whole town when I say congratulations to everyone involved and I wish you all the very best of luck in the final.’

Islay

A bottle of whisky that Port Ellen distillery produced for HM The Queen’s visit to Islay in 1980 has smashed auction records on a whisky auction platform. It became the world’s most expensive 12-year-old whisky after reaching a hammer price of £100,000 in an auction on Monday June 6.

This legendary bottle of Islay whisky, which is thought to be one of around only 40 in existence, was found under the stairs in an Edinburgh home.

When Gordon McIntosh discovered the modest treasure in a cupboard under the stairs of his family home, he had little idea that it was one of the distillery’s crown jewels.

Ten bidders from the UK, US and Hong Kong competed for the rare bottle before it reached a final hammer price of £100,000 (plus commissions). The winning bidder was based in Hong Kong.

Rothesay

A former provost of Argyll and Bute has expressed her disappointment that no flowers were planted this spring on Rothesay’s front or in Ardencraig gardens.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Bute and Cowal area committee on Tuesday June 7 Isobel Strong said: ‘We were disappointed that there was no spring planting down the front of Rothesay and in the gardens themselves.

‘The procurement seems to have gone wrong and we now have the arrival of summer plants – three thousand of them in one go.

‘We only have a small staff, so I don’t know how many plants will survive, but they are smaller than the plants that would have been grown by this time.

‘I do not think it is going to work very well, and it will be more expensive than growing plants themselves.’

In response a council official said that no businesses came forward after an invitation was put out to tender. The authority had agreed a savings option in February 2021 to source bedding plants across Argyll and Bute externally.

Ms Strong’s comments were echoed by Robert MacIntyre, who said: ‘If you go along the front of Rothesay, you see bare beds where a year ago there were beautiful flowers. Many people have asked where the flowers have gone.’