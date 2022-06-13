Your pictures – June 10, 2022

Charity fundraiser and photographer Aileen Gillies features images like this one of Craobh Haven marina in a series of charity calendars that raise thousands for the Macmillan unit at Mid Argyll Hospital.

Aileen explained: ‘The Macmillan unit looked after my mum a few years ago before she died and they were also great with dad and me. I always said I would do something to thank them and I thought this was a good time.

‘I will be selling my calendars at markets over the summer and hope that by the end of 2022 I will have raised £10,000 for the Macmillan unit. I also donate 20 per cent of proceeds from my fishing boat calendar to the Fisherman’s Mission.’

https://www.aileengilliesphotography.co.uk

