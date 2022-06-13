Phoenix project boosts Front Green transformation

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A new visitor map board and community noticeboard will enhance the transformation of Lochgilphead’s Front Green thanks to a £13,000 charity donation.

The Phoenix project, supported by the Co-op Local Community Fund, is providing new community signs to help welcome visitors to the area and to promote community events.

The map will provide information about the town centre and wider area in the hope it will encourage visitors to explore attractions and support local businesses.

The additional funding compliments welcome signs, due for installation in June, and adds to the overall £1.5 million improvement works fund.

Work to transform the Front Green is nearing completion, with 26 new trees planted including hornbeam, hawthorn and whitebeam; 1,500 square metres of Achnaba and Whinstone stone paving installed; the memorial fountain reinstated and a new 200-metre seating wall created alongside new large-scale play equipment.

Work is currently under way to lay 4,300 square metres of new turf to make the Front Green, green.

Policy lead for economy and rural growth Councillor Robin Currie, said: ‘The new signs are a welcome addition to the transformation of the Front Green. Thanks go to Lochgilphead Phoenix Project and the Co-op Local Community Fund, supported by local people, for their generous donation.

‘The additional funding further enhances the work already completed and will provide a guide to the town centre and wider area along with local events and information for residents.

‘Despite significant national challenges, the project is making progress and will be a significant asset for the town.’

Project contractors Hawthorn Heights has experienced issues with the availability and delivery of construction materials. This national issue has impacted on the timescale for delivery of the project.

Contractors are working hard to open the Front Green in the coming weeks, but due to nesting birds on the site, legal restrictions are in place. Some parts of the site have exclusion zones and work cannot continue until the nesting season is over. This only affects small areas of the Front Green.

Funding partners include: Argyll and Bute Council’s Tarbert and Lochgilphead regeneration fund; The Scottish Government’s cycling, walking and safer routes project (CWSR); Town Centre Funds; HiTrans; Lochgilphead Phoenix Project and the Co-operative Local Community Fund.

PIC

no_a23LochgilpheadFrontGreen01. The new turf has been laid as part of Lochgilphead Front Green’s transformation.