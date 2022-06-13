Glowing report for streets of Argyll and Bute

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute’s streets are being rated as clean by inspectors visiting from other areas, a council officer has said.

Jim Smith, the council’s head of roads and amenity services, was responding to a councillor’s question after a report revealed a cleanliness rating of 79 per cent for the area’s streets.

The figure – six per cent ahead of its target – was the subject of a question from Mid Argyll SNP Councillor Jan Brown.

The same report also said that the council was bringing more empty residential properties back into use, which led to a further question about doing the same for vacant commercial units.

The discussions took place at a meeting of the authority’s environment, development and infrastructure committee on Thursday June 2.

After Councillor Brown requested information on how street cleanliness was rated Mr Smith said: ‘Argyll and Bute has signed up to the Keep Scotland Beautiful arrangement, so colleagues from other councils come in to conduct spot checks.

‘Likewise, some of our wardens check on neighbouring authorities. The scores we have are based on assessments by Keep Scotland Beautiful.’

Councillor Brown then asked how often the inspections took place, with Mr Smith responding: ‘During the pandemic it was less often than usual, but I believe it has been every second month.

‘If members would find it helpful, what we could do in September is bring forward what is being inspected, with historic data, and look at what has happened in the last six months or so.’

Meanwhile, South Kintyre SNP councillor John Armour asked about empty properties, with 38 units revealed to have been filled by the council during the first three months of 2022.

Councillor Armour said: ‘It is good to see this, but is there any way that we can do something to help bring empty commercial properties back into use?”

The council’s head of development and economic growth Fergus Murray said: ‘In terms of larger properties that are closed or not in a good condition, I want to look at that from a strategic point of view.

‘We have done a lot of shop front grants and are trying to get smaller businesses into shops, but that will not tackle the bigger properties.

‘That is something we are going to need to look at. We have the likes of CARS (Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme) projects in Helensburgh and Lochgilphead, and which are coming to an end in Dunoon and Rothesay.

‘But we might have to think about stand-alone properties and we need the co-operation of owners. Planning consent has gone through for the Courthouse in Campbeltown and we hope to get that building restored.’