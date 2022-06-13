Fond memories celebrated at SWI’s Jubilee tea party
The ladies of Mid Argyll Scottish Women’s Institutes celebrated the Queen’s Jubilee in style with an afternoon tea attended by special guest Lord Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute Jane MacLeod.
On Thursday June 2 the ladies gathered at the Cairnbaan Hotel to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. Mrs Catherine Smith, president of the group which represents Lochgilphead, Ford and Kilmichael Institutes, thanked everyone for attending in all their finery and sharing in such a happy occasion. While enjoying the Royal Toast and the vintage-themed spread memories were shared of previous celebrations.
PIC
noa_23JaneMacLeodSWI01. Lord Lieutenant Jane MacLeod celebrated the Jubilee with the ladies of MidArgyll SWI.
no_a23SWIJubilee01. The Mid Argyll SWI ladies turned out in style for the afternoon tea.