Argyll Caravan Park, Inveraray
Following the article ‘Plans for Port Ann caravan site to reduce lay-by camping’ in the Argyllshire Advertiser of May 20, M and K MacLeod construction company has asked us to publish the following statement: ‘An article in the Argyllshire Advertiser quoted our planning statement in support of a planning application for a travelling campsite at Port Anne. In this statement we inaccurately stated that this would be “the only bookable compliant site between Loch Lomond Holiday Park and Lochgilphead Caravan Park”. By omission we ignored the long established (1953) Argyll Caravan Park at Inveraray. We accept that this was our error and wish to apologise to Argyll Caravan Park and to your readers for any confusion caused.’