Strong competition at Tarbert’s open pairs
The Tarbert open pairs on Saturday June 4 saw a good turnout and great play in fabulous weather.
Overall winners of the competition, hosted by Tarbert Bowling Club and sponsored by West Loch Shores, were skip Callum Wilkieson and Ian Clark who played well throughout the day and particularly in their hard-fought final against runners-up Colin Carmichael and Graham Melvin from Oban.
Winners of the whisky trail were Duncan and Laura MacGregor.
no_a23TarbertBowling01 Winners Callum Wilkieson and Ian Clark were congratulated by Emily Baird from West Loch Shores which sponsored the open pairs competition.