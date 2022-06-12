Record numbers at Pony Club’s Skipness show

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Competition was tight at Argyll South Pony Club’s Jubilee fun day at Claonaig on Sunday June 5.

The show was open to all ages, with the first ferry from Lochranza filled with Arran competitors, swelling numbers to an all-time high of 37.

The show jumping courses were judged by Joanne MacGillivray with Amy Anderson as writing assistant. There was a terrific standard of competition with some exciting jump-offs. The Pony Club Pony classes set challenging tasks for horse and rider and were judged by Sophie Turner.

A clever course of rustic hunter jumps was positioned all round the far side of the field and Sheila MacCallum and Jo Smith made sure that those who entered enjoyed a a good safe gallop over the eight jumps.

Then it was time for the Games, organised by Mairi Ralston and Lee Bastow, with all sorts of speedy fun for ponies and riders as they whizzed up and down the field.

Results:

Stars of the Future Lead Rein – 1 Tod McNeish, Misty; 2 Lena Lowrie, Tonto; 3 Lauren Lemmon, Ruby.

Stars of the Future – 40cms – 1 Saraya Souden, Minstrel; 2 Willow Ryan, Tony; 3 Eva McCrae, Missy; 4 Cara Henderson, Teddy; 5 Jen McNeish, Aria; 6 Eva Souden, Buttons.

Newcomers, Section A – 50cms – 1 Willow Ryan, Tony; 2 Chloe McNeill, Keltica Ulalia; 3 Katie Ellen, Mellish Nemo; 4 Jessica McCrae, Splash of Class; 5 Lisa Henderson, Mack; 6 Louise Ralston, Daphney.

Newcomers Secttion B – 50cms – 1 Lucy Blair, Clint; 2 Niamh Gosman, Izzy; 3 Saraya Souden, Minstrel; 4 Morgan Sinclair, William; 5 Kirsty Hume, Blue; 6 Kyra Robertson, Brooklyn.

Discovery – 60 cms – 1 Katie Ellen, Mellish Nemo; 2 Katie Ellen, Mellish Obi; 3 Lily Currie, Martell; 4 Josephine Boase, Chilli; 5 Chloe McNeill, Keltica Ulalia; 6 Faith Ferguson, Bess.

Grand Prix – 80cms – 1 Katie Ekllen, Mellish Obi; 2 Roanna Clark, Best of News; 3 Evie Baird, Dancer; 4 equal Fay Anderson, Red Storm Rising, and Lily Currie, Martell; 6 Leah McConnachie, Ted.

Pony Club Pony Lead Rein – 1 Lena Lowrie, Tonto; 2 Tod McNeish, Missy.

Pony Club Pony 12 and Under – 1 Chloe McNeill, Keltica Ulalia; 2 Amy Anderson, Fee; 3 Brooke Rennie, Goldie; 4 Katie Ellen, Mellish Obi; 5 Cara Henderson, Teddy; 5 Jessica McCrae, River.

Pony Club Pony 13-15 – 1 Kyra Robertson, Brooklyn; 2 Lucy Blair, Clint; 3 Eva Souden, Buttons; 4 Jordan Rennie, Goldie; 5 Niamh Gosman, Izzy; 6 Saraya Souden, Minstrel.

Pony Club Pony over 16 – 1 Hazel Selfridge, Keiran; 2 Evie Baird, Dancer; 3 Lauren Lemmon, Ruby; 3 Shelagh Oakes, Perry; 5 Faye Anderson, Red Storm Rising.

Games – under 10 – 1 Amy Anderson, Fee; 2 Tod McNeish, Missy; 3 Lena Lowrie, Tonto.

12 and under – 1 Louise Ralston, Daphney; 2 Jessica McCrae, River; 3 equal Eva Souden, Buttons, and Cara Henderson, Teddy; 4 Lisa Henderson, Mac.

Over 16 – 1 equal Leah McConnachie, Ted, and Jordan Rennie, Goldie; 2 equal Evie Baird, Dancer, and Katie Ellen, Mellish Obi; 3 Shelagh Oakes, Perry.

PICS

no_a23PonyClub02. Lena Lowrie and Tonto came second in the Stars of the Future lead rein category.

no_a23PonyClub01. Skipness shone brightly for all Sunday’s young riders.