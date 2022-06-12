Building the future with traditional skills

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead’s budding stonemasons, slaters, building surveyors and bricklayers all tried their hand at traditional building skills at a recent roadshow organised by Argyll and Bute Council.

Aimed at pupils thinking about a career path in the construction industry, the event held at Lochgilphead High School gave S1-3 pupils hands-on experience with practical activities.

The roadshow also visited pupils at Dunoon Grammar, Rothesay Joint Campus and Hermitage Academy.

Funded by Argyll and Bute Council, the week-long taster sessions are part of the council’s Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS), Townscape Heritage initiative and the national Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Build Your Future training programme.

Specialist trainers were on hand to help pupils try out a number of activities including stonemasonry, roof slating, building surveying, thermal imaging, 3D scanning and

bricklaying using K-Briqs – an eco-brick made with 90 per cent used materials and no cement.

The council’s policy lead for economy and rural growth Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘It’s fantastic to see so many pupils taking part in the skills demo days.

‘We are committed to attracting and developing the right skills Argyll and Bute needs to deliver long-term economic success for the area. The Build Your Future programme offers a range of resources for schools, parents and pupils that highlights the pathways available for construction careers.

‘We hope it has given pupils an insight into traditional skills that are so necessary to help build and maintain communities across Argyll and Bute.’