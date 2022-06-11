Star seal promotion with dramatic win

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

SAFL Divison One Championship

Lochgilphead Red Star 3-2 Arthurlie

Red Star welcomed unbeaten league champions Arthurlie to Lochgilphead Joint Campus last Saturday for their final game of the season.

The home side knew only a victory would guarantee second spot and promotion to the premier division. They left it late, but got the job done in a dramatic finish.

The visitors settled best in the stifling heat and went a goal ahead when Star failed to defend a corner allowing Arthurlie’s Blair Hughes to find the net with a well-placed header after six minutes.

Star bounced back on 15 minutes when neat play down the left channel released McPhie whose cross was met by Stuart MacLean to nod home his 19th goal of the season from close range to make the score 1-1.

The game was stopped for a cooling break on 25 minutes which appeared to stop the host’s momentum and Arthurlie took advantage of a rare slip in the Star defence to make the score 2-1 just after the half hour.

Once again Star had an answer as Coll McCallum powered home another close range header after Craig Aitken’s delivery from a corner making it 2-2 at half time.

Into the second half, Arthurlie dominated the game for large spells, however, it was Red Star who looked like creating the better chances.

Neily Russell thought he had scored after 70 minutes but the post came to Arthurlie’s rescue.

Red Star had one final chance to win the match in the dying minutes when McPhie was upended 20 yards from goal. The forward took the resulting free-kick which found its way into the back of the net, much to the joy of the home support.

Arthurlie pressed late on, trying to hold on to their unbeaten record, but it was Red Star who stood firm for the victory which will see them play premier division football for the first time next season.