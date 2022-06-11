Chris wins Dodie’s Cup with 10 points to spare
Tarbert Golf Club’s Dodie’s Cup took place in glorious sunshine on Saturday June 4 at Glenralloch.
Chris McArthur, who rarely misses a competition, took first place with a net 60 ensuring a comfortable win by 10 shots. In second place was vice president Stuart McAlister on 70 and Kenny MacFarlane was third on 71.
On Saturday June 11, the ‘Wee Joe’ Memorial Shield takes place with members and guests asked to gather at 11am for an 11.30am shotgun start. The competition will be played as a Stableford event with a maximum handicap of 18.
This well-supported event by golfers and ‘non-golfers’ raises funds for local charities and the MacFarlane family is hoping for a strong turnout.
The following weekend – Sunday June 19 – sees the Ladies West Loch Shores Open take place. Entry is available via the SGU app.