Argyllshire Advertiser Leader Column – June 10, 2022

Mid Argyll was awash with party hats, ice cream and cakes galore last weekend as communities gathered to celebrate.

Hundreds of volunteers baked, sowed bunting and painted faces for festivities that not only commemorated HM The Queen’s platinum jubilee, but also celebrated the lifting of lockdown and the chance to join back together as communities.

After two long years of pandemic restrictions most clubs, events and festivals are back up and running – and last weekend was a reminder of how vital these all are for our health and happiness. We now know not to take for granted the chance to join with friends at centres such as the Lochside in Lochgilphead and at bowling clubs, sailing regattas, pony clubs and so many more.

And, despite the challenges posed by Covid to training and to the chance to play matches, Lochgilphead Red Star achieved a phenomenal feat on Saturday June 4 in winning their final game of the season against unbeaten league champions Arthurlie.

This hard-fought achievement means promotion for Red Star to the Scottish Amateur Football League’s premier division.

Hopefully the players had time to celebrate, join in the weekend’s festivities and now can look forward to the exciting season ahead.