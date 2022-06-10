Renewed appeal to find driver of car found in Arrochar

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Police are continuing to appeal for information to trace a missing man whose car was found in Arrochar.

James Clacher was last seen in Airdrie around 4pm on Monday May 30, but his car, a Suzuki Swift, was traced at the Loch Long car park in Arrochar. Officers think he may also have travelled through the Tyndrum area.

On Tuesday June 7, a week on from when James was reporting missing, officers spoke to 90 people in the Arrochar and Tyndrum areas as searches for him continue.

James is described as 5ft 6in tall, of athletic build and bald. When he was last seen he was believed to be wearing grey cargo style trousers with a black jacket or poncho, a black hat and black trainers.

Members of the public are asked not to approach James, but to call police on 101 quoting reference 0985 of 31 May, 2022, if they have any information.

no_a24JamesClacher01. James Clacher has been missing since May 30.