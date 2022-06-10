Police report – June 10, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Serious Assault

A 20-year-old man is alleged to have seriously injured a 25-year-old man in an assault in Port Charlotte on Sunday May 29. The incident took place at about 10.30pm. within a premises on the village’s Main St. Police continue to investigate and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Threatening and abusive behaviour

At about 11.50pm Sunday May 29 on Main Street, Port Charlotte, a 44-year-old man was arrested for breach of the peace, police assault and resisting arrest. He was taken to Bowmore police station and held in custody for court on Monday May 30.

Breach of bail conditions

A 62-year-old man is alleged to have breached his court-imposed bail conditions on Sunday May 29 at about 3pm near Wallace Way, Lochgilphead. Police arrested and charged the man who was held for court and a report was sent to the procurator fiscal.

Vandalism

Furnace’s war memorial has been damaged by an act of vandalism. Between Wednesday May 25 and 11am on Friday May 27 somebody damaged the memorial by breaking part of it off.

Vandalism

Kilmartin’s historic Nether Large Cairn monument has been damaged by graffiti. On Saturday April 30 it was reported to police that the there had been vandalism on the monument caused by someone using a marker pen to graffiti it. Police have conducted an enquiry and, to date, no suspects have been identified.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information on the above or any incidents to phone 101 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.