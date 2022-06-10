Jamie’s lifeline fund doubles in a week

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An appeal to raise money for a young Tayvallich woman’s vital treatment has attracted overwhelming support with 200 individual donors pledging cash.

The fund aims to provide therapies for 21-year-old Jamie Buckley whose body has shut down due to functional neurological disorder, leaving her paralysed and unable to speak.

The total raised has more than doubled in size since the campaign was highlighted in last week’s Argyllshire Advertiser.

At the time of going to press the crowdfunding total stood at almost £10,000, two thirds of its £15,000 target.

Jamie’s aunt Cath Shaw said: ‘We are running this crowdfunding campaign to be able to show Jamie the kindness she has shown others.

‘As a family, we are unbelievably touched by this generosity. The messages of support and love which are being left are so incredibly appreciated.’

Donations towards Jamie’s treatment can be made at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/catherine-shaw-5?utm_term=V3ad8JD7w

PIC

no_a23Jamie01. Jamie’s love of horses helps motivate her recovery. Photo Mary Lou Aitchison.